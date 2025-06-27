IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi conducted a field tour and situational assessment in the Gaza Strip on Friday, accompanied by Southern Command head Maj. Gen. Yaron Finkelman, Ground Forces Commander Maj. Gen. Tamir Yadai, 99th Division Commander Brig. Gen. Dan Goldfuss, Head of Operations Directorate Brig. Gen. Oded Basiuk, 646th Brigade Commander, the Northern Brigade Commander, and additional senior officers.

During the visit, the Chief of Staff met with reserve troops from the 99th Division and praised their efforts.

"This week, the IDF completed Operation Rising Lion aimed at eliminating an existential threat to the State of Israel. We achieved all operational objectives and struck a blow to Iran’s nuclear program, but the campaign is not yet over. Throughout the operation, my eyes remained on your activities in Gaza. Infantry, armor, engineering, and other ground forces operating courageously in complex combat in Gaza played a critical role in enabling the IDF’s powerful actions in Iran."

He highlighted a symbolic moment during the week: "The most moving and symbolic event occurred when we watched from the command bunker the impressive American strike in Iran, concurrently with an IDF and Shin Bet operation to rescue three fallen hostages. Iran has suffered a significant blow, one that will impact the entire axis, including Hamas, whose main sponsor has been weakened. There is potential that the strike on Iran will advance our objectives in Gaza. The battle in Gaza remains the primary front."

"In the coming period, we will reach the lines defined for this phase of Operation Gideon's Chariots.' From there, operational options will be developed and presented to the political echelon. We will continue to act resolutely to achieve the two central goals of the campaign—freeing the hostages and defeating Hamas."

He also addressed a recent loss: "This week, we lost seven engineering corps soldiers from the 188th Brigade—some of our finest—who fell in combat in the Gaza Strip. This is a deeply painful event, and we are standing with the families in their time of grief. We will investigate the incident thoroughly and learn from it."

To the reservists, Halevi added: "We have great appreciation for your understanding of the gravity of the moment and your unwavering readiness to answer the call each time you are summoned. Yesterday, we held an assessment to examine ways to ease the burden on reservists. We will work to optimize the deployment of forces and ensure you are called upon only when there is a clear operational need."