Defense Minister Israel Katz concluded Operation Rising Lion, declaring it a "brilliant 12-day campaign that will be recorded as a glorious chapter in Israel's history and in the annals of global warfare."

According to Katz, the IDF gained air superiority over Tehran, eliminating Iran's air defense systems. The Islamic Republic’s nuclear infrastructure was neutralized, missile production systems were destroyed, and key launch platforms were severely damaged. The IDF also eliminated senior Iranian security officials and top scientists involved in advancing the regime’s nuclear ambitions.

"We dismantled the plan for Israel's destruction which Khamenei and his agents had built over decades," Katz emphasized. As part of Operation Tornado, the IDF struck symbols of government and repression in the heart of Tehran, prompting the evacuation of millions of residents.

Katz praised the resilience of Israel’s home front and noted that, together with the Prime Minister and the IDF, "we forged a united iron fist that struck the enemy with lethal force." He added that he has instructed the IDF to prepare an enforcement strategy against Iran, focusing on maintaining aerial superiority, preventing nuclear renewal, and delivering strong responses to terrorism support.

"My advice to the defanged snakehead in Tehran: take heed—Operation Rising Lion was only a preview of a new Israeli doctrine. After October 7th, your immunity is over," he concluded.