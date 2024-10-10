Hamas terrorists succeed in taking over approximately half of the humanitarian aid which enters Gaza, new footage published by Channel 12 News shows.

Out of approximately 100 aid trucks which entered Gaza, Hamas took over 47 of them.

The footage, which was filmed in Rafah, shows the trucks moving with the humanitarian aid, which does not reach the civilians. The terrorists can be seen taking over the trucks, and firing at anyone who attempts to approach.

The aid taken over by Hamas is then sold for a high price, and the money used to fund the terror group's continued operations.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich responded to the footage, saying, "Since December, I have been warning in writing and verbally, and demanding at every opportunity that we take responsibility for distributing the humanitarian aid, so that it will not reach the hands of Hamas in a way which contradicts the goals of the war and the urgent need to bring the hostages home."

"The consistent opposition by senior IDF staff and the fact that until now, nothing has been done, is a colossal and absurd failure which is not topped by anything. This week, finally, my position was accepted in the Cabinet and the IDF has been ordered to control the aid in northern Gaza. Better late than never."