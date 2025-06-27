פעילות עם כלביא באיראןדובר צה"ל

The IDF released on Friday morning the official summary of Operation Rising Lion, launched on June 13 to counter the Iranian regime’s accelerating nuclear and missile programs. The operation was a preemptive strike aimed at neutralizing what the IDF defined as an existential threat to the State of Israel.

According to the report, for months leading up to the operation, Military Intelligence gathered evidence that Iran was rapidly enriching uranium to 60% - a level sufficient to produce several nuclear bombs in a short time. Intelligence also revealed a covert regime plan involving advanced nuclear weapon research and experimentation in key areas.

In parallel, the Iranian regime was preparing to triple its production of precision missiles, expanding its arsenal from 2,500 to 8,000 missiles. This was part of a broader strategy that included a multi-front attack against Israel, beginning with missile strikes launched from Iran and its proxies, and culminating in a large-scale ground invasion across Israel’s borders.

Recognizing the urgency, the IDF - working in close coordination with the United States - identified strategic vulnerabilities in the Iranian regime and launched a surprise offensive, seizing a narrow window of opportunity before the threat became irreversible.

Preparation and Execution

Planning for the operation accelerated in October 2024, during intense fighting with Hezbollah. The campaign targeted Iran’s critical systems - nuclear infrastructure, military command centers, air defenses, weapons production, economic hubs, and governing bodies.

The opening strike achieved complete surprise and established Israeli air superiority over Iranian skies. The Israel Air Force flew over 2,000 kilometers, carrying out more than 1,500 sorties and striking over 900 targets. Approximately 80 of 100 anti-aircraft systems were destroyed. Fighter jets executed 370 strikes, some at distances exceeding 2,400 kilometers, and over 600 aerial refuelings were performed en route.

Simultaneously, the IDF destroyed half of Iran’s ground-to-ground missile launchers, 80 anti-aircraft missile systems, 70 radar installations, six airfields, and more than 35 sites used for producing missiles and air defense systems. The operation was a fully integrated effort by all branches of the IDF—air, sea, land, and intelligence—and involved thousands of regular and reserve soldiers.

Eliminations and Achievements

During the course of the operation, over 30 senior Iranian defense officials were eliminated, including the top three military commanders. Hundreds of Iranian soldiers were also killed. Key uranium enrichment and nuclear research sites in Natanz, Arak, and Isfahan were struck, resulting in the destruction of thousands of centrifuges. The IDF estimates that Iran’s uranium enrichment capacity was reduced by 90%, significantly impairing its ability to produce a nuclear weapon core.

Air defense units intercepted hundreds of missiles and drones with a success rate exceeding 99 percent. The Israeli Navy intercepted more than 30 drones. On the civilian front, the Home Front Command issued over one million public communications, deployed more than 100 mobile protection units, and operated at more than 170 rescue sites throughout the operation.

The IDF concluded that Operation Rising Lion achieved its primary objectives: neutralizing the existential threat posed by Iran, delivering a decisive blow to its nuclear and missile infrastructure, stripping away its assumed immunity, and securing Israeli air dominance over Tehran.