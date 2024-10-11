A US National Security Council spokesperson commented this morning on an incident in which IDF forces fired towards UNIFIL positions in Lebanon.

"We understand Israel is conducting targeted operations near the Blue Line to destroy Hezbollah infrastructure that could be used to threaten Israeli citizens. While they undertake these operations, it is critical that they not threaten UN peacekeepers’ safety and security," said the spokesperson. "We reached out immediately to our Israeli counterparts about it and pressed them for more details."

UNIFIL has claimed multiple instances of Israeli fire damaging UN vehicles, buildings, and electronic equipment. Some of the incidents included the use of tank shells. An Israeli drone was allegedly spotted scouting the UN positions before the strike. Two UN soldiers have been hospitalized as a result.

UNIFIL has asserted that the attacks were deliberate, with some UNIFIL officials claiming that Israel seeks to drive the UN out of Lebanon.

"We remind the IDF and all actors of their obligations to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and property and to respect the inviolability of UN premises at all times," said UNIFIL. "Any deliberate attack on peacekeepers is a grave violation of international humanitarian law and of Security Council resolution 1701."

The IDF stated "The Hezbollah terrorist organization operates from within and near civilian areas in southern Lebanon, including areas near UNIFIL posts. The IDF is operating in southern Lebanon and maintains routine communication with UNIFIL. On Thursday morning, IDF troops operated in the area of Naqoura, next to a UNIFIL base. Accordingly, the IDF instructed the UN forces in the area to remain in protected spaces, following which the forces opened fire in the area."