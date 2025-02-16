Lebanese authorities announced Saturday that over 25 individuals have been arrested following an attack on a United Nations convoy , which left two peacekeepers injured, including the outgoing deputy commander of the force, AFP reported.

Both UN and Lebanese officials have denounced Friday's incident, which occurred amid ongoing protests by Hezbollah supporters.

Demonstrators had blocked the road leading to Lebanon’s only international airport for a second consecutive night in response to the government’s decision to deny landing permission to two Iranian flights.

Security forces deployed tear gas on Saturday to disperse a crowd that had once again obstructed access to the airport after the Iran-backed group called for a sit-in, according to the AFP report.

Interior Minister Ahmad al-Hajjar confirmed that "more than 25 people have been arrested by Lebanese army intelligence," while another individual was taken into custody by the security services.

"This does not mean these detainees carried out the attack ... but the investigations will show who is responsible," he stated, emphasizing that authorities would handle violations "with all seriousness."

The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has called for a "full and immediate investigation" after one of its vehicles was torched during the attack. Among the injured was outgoing deputy force commander Chok Bahadur Dhakal, who was en route to Nepal following the completion of his mission.

UNIFIL deputy spokesperson Kandice Ardiel informed AFP that a second Nepalese peacekeeper also sustained injuries.

On Friday, Iran barred Lebanese planes from repatriating dozens of Lebanese nationals stranded in Iran, in response to Lebanon’s refusal to let the Iranian flights land in Beirut.

Iran said it would forbid Lebanese flights to land in the country until its own flights were cleared to land in Beirut.