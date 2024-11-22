UNIFIL, the UN peacekeeping force operating in Lebanon, said on Friday that four of its peacekeepers were injured by rockets which it acknowledged were “likely” fired by the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

“Earlier today, two 122-mm rockets struck the Sector West Headquarters in Shama, injuring four Italian peacekeepers who are now receiving treatment at the base hospital. Fortunately, none of the injuries are life-threatening,” UNIFIL said in a statement.

“The rockets, likely launched by Hezbollah or affiliated groups, impacted a bunker and a logistics area used by the international military police, causing significant damage to nearby infrastructure. One of the affected structures caught fire, but the blaze was swiftly extinguished by base personnel,” it added, noting, “This is the third attack on this UNIFIL base in Shama in a week.”

“UNIFIL strongly urges combating parties to avoid fighting next to its positions. Inviolability of UN premises and personnel must be respected at all times,” said UNIFIL, which noted that “any attack against peacekeepers constitutes a serious violation of international law and United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.”

“The deliberate or accidental targeting of peacekeepers serving in south Lebanon must cease immediately to ensure their safety and uphold international law.”

Earlier this week, UNIFIL posts were struck twice by rockets fired by the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

Previously, UNIFIL has repeatedly accused Israel of deliberately targeting its peacekeepers in Lebanon when striking Hezbollah posts that have been placed near UNIFIL positions.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently responded to accusations that the IDF has targeted UNIFIL forces in southern Lebanon, calling these accusations "completely false."

Netanyahu also again urged UNIFIL to relocate its peacekeepers so they are away from IDF activity. However, UN peacekeeping chief Jean-Pierre Lacroix outright rejected that request.

