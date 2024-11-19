The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that the blast at a UNIFIL post in southern Lebanon where multiple UN personnel were injured was caused by a rocket fired by the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

"Earlier today (Tuesday), a report was received that a UNIFIL post in the area of Ramyeh in southern Lebanon was hit, causing a number of injuries and damage to the post." the IDF stated.

"An IDF review determined that Hezbollah fired a rocket that hit the UNIFIL post.

"The rocket was fired from the area of Deir Aames, one of many fired by Hezbollah in a barrage launched at Israel at 09:50 this morning," the military's statement concluded.

Shortly before 9:00 a.m. this morning, approximately five projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory, setting off sirens in central and northern Israel. Five people were injured at two locations in central Israel.