Lebanese news website al-Modon revealed details on Saturday from the draft for a ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon.

The proposal includes a full Israeli withdrawal from the occupied areas, the deployment of 5,000 Lebanese troops in southern Lebanon, and granting exclusive military authority in the area to the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF).

The agreement also states that the LAF will be assisted in controlling the border crossings and preventing weapons smuggling.

The draft also includes the reactivation of UNIFIL and scans in the area by the LAF to ensure that there are no unauthorized arms in the south of the country.

After a two-month truce, the tripartite committee (Lebanon, Israel, and UNIFL) will reconvene to discuss the marking of the land border and 13 other points of conflict.

Lebanese Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri said he believes the chances of reaching a deal are higher than 50%: "The atmosphere is positive and work is in full swing."