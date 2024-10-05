Due to the security situation and the directives of the Home Front Command that limit gatherings, the national memorial ceremony in the Ganey Yehoshua park will be held in the presence of a limited crowd of bereaved families.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on all television channels in Israel and on about 50 foreign networks from all over the world.

Over 150 cities in Israel and around the world have announced that a community screening will be held in them, and additional screenings are expected to be added.

The organizers have announced that the tickets reserved for the general public are canceled and called on citizens to obey the instructions of the Home Front Command, watch the ceremony in their residential area in a community manner, and stand together at 19:10 for a minute of silence in solidarity with the families who will be in the park.

The national memorial ceremony will be held on Monday, October 7, at 7:00 p.m. After assessing the situation and extending the directives of the Home Front Command, which limit gatherings of over 1,000 people in Gush Dan. The organizers of the ceremony announced today that it will be held in the presence of a limited audience of the bereaved families and families of the hostages only.

The organizers emphasized that the ceremony is expected to be difficult to watch and painful, and ask the general public to watch it together with their loved ones in the various communities. In addition, the organizers remind that at 7:10 in the evening there will be a minute of silence, and they ask each and every one of the citizens of the country and the world to put a reminder and stand in solidarity with the families during this minute.

Up to this time, over 150 cities and towns in Israel and around the world have announced their intention to organize a community screening of the ceremony.

Yonatan Shamriz, brother of the late Alon, was among the organizers of the ceremony. "As we promised you and ourselves, the ceremony will take place in any scenario and will be watched by millions in Israel and the world. I would like to apologize from the bottom of my heart to everyone who harnessed, pushed, donated, got excited and expected to hug the families that will be with us in the park. Good days will come, in which we will all stand together, without restrictions and without partitions."