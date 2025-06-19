Captain Yael of the IDF Home Front Command issued a statement today from Soroka Medical Center in Be’er Sheva, following an Iranian missile attack that struck the hospital earlier in the day.

“We’re here now at Soroka, a major hospital in southern Israel, in the city of Be’er Sheva,” Captain Yael said. “This hospital was directly targeted and attacked by the Iranian regime — the Islamic Republic.”

She described the aftermath. “You can see the destruction behind me. There’s more damage inside than outside. There was thick smoke rising from the site,” she said. Despite the severity of the attack, she confirmed that there were no injuries. “Thank God, there are no casualties. God is on our side.”

Captain Yael emphasized the psychological toll on the population. “People are panicking, terrified. Being targeted by missiles as civilians is something that should never happen.”

She credited Israel’s emergency protocols for preventing loss of life. “All civilians in Israel know to follow the instructions of the Home Front Command — it saves lives,” she said.

Addressing the people of Iran directly, she added, “We know many of you are behind us. We know you stand with us. We hope for things to return to normal soon.”