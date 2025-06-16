The Home Front Command announced shortly after midnight on Monday morning that residents must stay near a protected space. This directive applies to residents of northern and central Israel.

“The Home Front Command has now instructed residents in several areas across the country to remain close to protected spaces. Movement in public areas should be minimized, and public gatherings must be avoided,” said a statement from the IDF.

“Upon receiving an alert, enter a protected space and remain there until an official update is issued,” it added.

On Sunday evening, a woman was moderately injured and six others sustained light injuries when a missile struck between two buildings in Haifa. Two additional people were lightly injured in a moshav in the Lachish region.

In the most recent barrage targeting Israel, 30 missiles were launched from Iranian territory.