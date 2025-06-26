The White House published a video of US President Donald Trump arriving home following the NATO conference, titling the video, "Daddy's Home," following NATO chief Mark Rutte's statement that, "Sometimes Daddy has to use strong language."

Rutte's remark was a response to Trump's use of an expletive to describe the Israel-Iran war and why he had stepped in to force a ceasefire.

Rutte later said, "The daddy thing - I didn't call him 'Daddy.' What I said is that sometimes in Europe I hear sometimes countries saying, 'Hey Mark will the US stay with us?' And I said this sounds a little bit like a small child asking his daddy, 'Hey, are you still staying with the family?' So in that sense, I used 'daddy.'