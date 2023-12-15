The IDF cleared for publication on Friday evening that, during combat in Shejaiya, the IDF mistakenly identified three Israeli hostages as a threat. As a result, the troops fired toward them and they were killed.

During searches and checks in the area in which the incident occurred, a suspicion arose over the identities of the deceased. Their bodies were transferred to Israeli territory for examination, after which it was confirmed that they were three Israeli hostages.

Their bodies were taken to the "Hatzvi" Center at the Shura Camp for further examination, where the hostages were identified:

- Yotam Haim, who was kidnapped from Kibbutz Kfar Aza by the Hamas terrorist organization on October 7.

- Samer Talalka, who was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Am by the Hamas terrorist organization on October 7.

- The third hostage’s family has been notified, and they requested that his name not be made public.

IDF and Israel Police representatives have notified all of the families.

The IDF believes that the three hostages who were accidentally shot either escaped from captivity or were abandoned by the terrorists who were holding them because of the fighting, but the incident is still being investigated.

“The IDF began reviewing the incident immediately. The IDF emphasizes that this is an active combat zone in which ongoing fighting over the last few days has occurred. Immediate lessons from the event have been learned, which have been passed on to all IDF troops in the field,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

“The IDF expresses deep remorse over the tragic incident and sends the families its heartfelt condolences. Our national mission is to locate the missing and return all the hostages home,” it added.

