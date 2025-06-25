Many Israelis were surprised on Wednesday when they received a notification on their cellphones warning of imminent missile alarms.

The alerts, which were received just one day after a ceasefire went into effect between Iran and Israel, caused confusion and panic among their recipients.

The alert, which was sent out to Israelis throughout the 12-day Operation Rising Lion every time Iran launched missiles toward Israeli territory, read: "Alerts are expected in a few minutes. Find the best protection around. When receiving an alert, enter the protected space until further notice."

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated that during an internal inspection of the Home Front Command alert system, a technical malfunction occurred, causing the alert to be sent to some users.

The IDF clarified: "There is no concern for a security incident, and the incident is under investigation."