The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced on Wednesday evening that last week, in a joint IDF and ISA activity, directed by IDF intelligence, the IAF struck and eliminated the terrorist Abdallah abu Reala from the Hamas Shati Battalion.

Reala took part in the October 7th Massacre, was involved in carrying out attacks on IDF troops throughout the war, and was one of the terrorists responsible for holding captive CPL Noa Marciano, who was abducted on October 7th massacre and was killed in the Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

In an additional IDF and ISA strike, the IAF struck and eliminated the terrorist Ayman Khaled Ahmed Abu Allahyani, a Nukhba terrorist, who took part in the attack on the Erez Humanitarian Crossing on October 7th.

Noa Marciano's body was recovered from a structure adjacent to the Shifa Hospital in Gaza in November 2023. Her family revealed that she was murdered by a doctor at Shifa Hospital after she had been kidnapped alive during the October 7 massacre.

Noa was injured by the IDF's bombing on Gaza and was transferred by her captors to the Shifa Hospital for medical treatment, where a doctor killed her in cold blood.