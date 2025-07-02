Today (Wednesday), captivity survivors Omer Shem Tov; Noa Argamani, partner of hostage Avinatan Or; Iair Horn, brother of hostage Eitan Horn; and Tzur Goldin, brother of Lt. Hadar Goldin, met with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

The survivors shared their harrowing experiences in Hamas captivity and expressed profound gratitude to President Trump for his leadership and commitment to securing a comprehensive hostage agreement.

The families emphasized that now is the moment for bold action, urging the President and all negotiating parties to act swiftly and decisively to bring all 50 hostages home.

Secretary Bessent affirmed the administration’s commitment, stating: “We will do everything in our power to secure the release of the hostages.”