In a joint IDF and ISA operation overnight (Wednesday), a fallen IDF soldier who was abducted on October 7th and held hostage in the Gaza Strip was rescued and returned to the State of Israel, it was cleared for publication on Wednesday evening.

The soldier fell during the October 7th Massacre and he was taken hostage in the Gaza Strip. His family has been notified. At the request of his family, his name will not be published. We send our deepest condolences to the family and will continue to accompany them.

The operation was led by the 162nd Division with the participation of IDF and ISA special forces, and troops of the Nahal Brigade and the 401st Brigade. The intelligence effort was conducted by the IDF Hostage and Missing Persons Unit together with the ISA and the Unit of International Crime Investigations of the Lahav 433 of the Israel Police.

The effort took place over several months and consisted of intelligence gathering, and analysis that worked to generate a single assessment.

Alongside the operational effort, the IDF Manpower Directorate's Hostage and Missing Persons Center, which is responsible for accompanying the families of the hostages, operated to identify the hostage and inform the family.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated, "The IDF and ISA are operating using all means to bring home all the hostages as quickly as possible."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated: ""This evening our forces returned home the remains of a fallen IDF soldier whose name has not been released for publication. The fighter fell in a heroic battle on October 7 while defending the communities of the Western Negev.

"The heart of the entire nation grieves over the terrible loss. My wife Sara and I convey our heartfelt condolences to his family.

"I would like to thank the brave fighters and commanders of the ISA and the IDF for their important action.

"The State of Israel will continue to make every effort to return our hostages home, the living and the deceased."

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated in response to the retrieval of the fallen soldier's body, “I commend the IDF and ISA forces who conducted a bold operation to retrieve the body of a fallen soldier from Gaza and brought him home for burial in Israel. The soldier fell in combat during the Hamas attack on October 7th."

"This operation reflects our commitment to bringing all the hostages home,” Gallant said.

The Hostages Families Forum commented: "The recovery of the fallen soldier’s remains provides his family with important closure. In the past couple of days, the number of hostages held in Gaza has decreased from 115 to 107.

"We must not be misled - the remaining hostages don't have the luxury of waiting for rescue operations. The immediate return of these 107 hostages can only be achieved through a negotiated deal.

"We urgently call on the international community to maintain pressure on Hamas to accept the proposed deal and release all hostages. Each day in captivity is one too many."

The retrieval of the fallen soldier's body comes a day after a living hostage, Qaid Farhan Al-Qadi, was rescued from Gaza and returned to Israel after nearly 11 months in captivity.

107 hostages, both living and dead, remain in captivity in Gaza.