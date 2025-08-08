Dr. InnaRogatchi is co-founder and president of the Rogatchi Foundation and a prolific scholar, writer, artist, film-maker and speaker. After her term in the Board of the Finnish National Holocaust Remembrance Association, she is the member of the International Advisory Board of Rumbula Project ( USA). She is the author of the concept of Culture for Humanity Global Initiative which facilitates psychological support via arts and culture internationally. Together with her husband, she is a founding member of the Leonardo Knowledge Network, the cultural educational body of leading European scientists and artists.

Nobody's perfect, goes the best end of movie line ever stamped in our memory. And yes, during its long history the world knew leaders who were stupid, inept, pathological, and unfit for their job in many different ways.

But we are especially "lucky", it seems. As we have not just one misplaced person at the top job, but a bunch of them at the same time, and in several leading Western countries, with a cumulative effect of their inadequacy potentially crushing and bearing serious implications.

As if the boundless vanity and non-stop plotting nature of the president of France did not bring him enough troubles internationally yet, this living parody of a leader had the audacity to equalise the Israeli hostages kept in inhuman conditions and tortured by vile Hamas terrorists for almost two years with Palestinian Arab prisoners, criminals and terrorists eating well in Israeli prisons , enthusiastically demanding the release of ‘all of them, from both sides’.

Which both sides, Macron? Even without his scandalous plotting and juggling of the Palestine’s recognition in cooperation with the UK and Canada, a despicable deed for which they all were dutifully publicly thanked by the Hamas leadership, that character is known to the world only due to the size, history and recognition of his country, certainly not due to his personal qualities or the substance of his leadership.

It is the same, obviously, for Sir Starmer who did prove splendidly that despite being in good physical form, he just cannot swim against the current - which is a pity, having Winston Churchill, not Marshal Petain, as one of his predecessors.

In the case of Canadian relatively new prime-minister, Mr Carney is demonstrating the zealotry of a novice, with a strong impulse for proving himself, no matter the cause and subject. And if it does matter, this is a stubborn show of short-sighted prejudice. Not the best instrument for a statesman, to say the least.

In the case of Vaclav Havel, the size of his country did not matter at all. Its dramatic history and quality of its people did. But even if Havel, who I had an honour to know personally, would be elected to govern the utmost unknown island on earth, under his governance, that unknown island would become a notable state where citizens were respected, partners were understood, and enemies were not bowed down to, but keptn a clear distance. And this although Havel was not a professional bureaucrat, nor was he an investment banker, or bank manager, or head of prosecutor office, but a very good writer instead.

Anything led by the people like Havel would succeed, because of uncompromised humanity which is the vital basis for worthy human beings, not only presidents or prime-ministers. Leaders are remembered because of what kind of persons they were, not the other way round. What a pity that political science or administration courses in the Western universities , even the best ones, do not teach even a very basic course of humanity.

The Code of Civility

To know good from evil is a cornerstone of human morality. It is a principal guiding line in life, for anyone who believes in humanity. These are words from the first chapter of Devarim, the last one of the five books of the Torah. These are the words of the Creator in his personal dialogue with Moses guiding him - and the nation - on the principle choice, and on the principle of a choice. This is the fundament basis of human morality in general. The introduction of moral code as a backbone of human experience. In general, not just for Jews.

The very same principle of distinction between good and evil had been brought to Christianity directly from the Old Testament, as many other things. The moral code built on this distinction between good and evil brought civilization to this world. It is not an instinct. It is a choice.

Amnesia Turned Hysteria

And the choices that we are seeing currently, made by the leaders of several leading Western countries with regard to the only Jewish state in the world, are appalling. These choices have been made based on a complete and intended - or pretended - ignorance. Ignorance of both historical facts and development and current situation. These choices are cynically, shamelessly purporting to re-write both history and the present time, to replace them with the pathetic distortion of facts, for makeshifting their own cowardice, and an objective inability to lead in the real sense of the word.

The eternal sad fact of human history is that truth is often difficult to handle while lies are always comfy. Another truism is that history inevitably repeats itself. It is so due to human nature which does not change. With time, there are changes in technicalities only: like the Holocaust pictures of today, the ones of the Nazi-like Hamas own production, bragging of their animalistic cruelty towards the hostages. They are not hidden for years, to shock the world post-fact, as occurred after WWII, but reach everyone globally in real time - without causing shock and indignation. Why bother? It is just a Zionist forced to dig his own grave on record. Well, he ‘seems to be in weak shape”, as the state owned, taxpayers funded Finnish TV Broadcast company YLE noted laconically. Yes, weak shape indeed. Probably comparied it to the falsified photos of Gazan children.We all are living currently under this accelerating avalanche of decisive streams of manufactured lies produced by all these taxpayer-funded BBCs of the world.

The truth is find-able in the same blink of an eye with which the lies are disseminated. Unlike fifty years ago when some governments were guarding their decision-making documentation very tightly and often successfully, today is really easy to check and see for oneself. What is the state of "Palestine" supposed to include, for example? How are Palestinian Arab children brought up? What are the objectives of that society? How does it function? Who is financing the current massive anti-Semitic hysterical world-campaign ? How has it been organised and carried on for years? Who are the players and what are their objectives? And - why are certain leaders of certain countries playing along with the globally spread hysteria of open hate based on a criminal amnesia and intentional vicious distortion?

Why indeed?

Rewarded Fake

Over thirty years ago, in the early 1990s, the archives of the Soviet Communist Party were opened for a small group of experts for a short time, a four-months window of the unique opportunity to see into the depth of the decision-making of that monstrous regime. The decision to open some of the archives was dictated by necessity, for the invited experts to prepare their defense of then new President of the post-Communist Russia Boris Yeltsin, due to the legal process in which ever-powerful (for the previous 70 years) Communist Party of the USSR challenged him in the court for alleged misuse of power.

Among those picked-up, a very small group of experts invited by the new authorities to defend Yeltsin, one was living in Cambridge, the great Soviet dissident and internationally renowned freedom fighter and writer Vladimir Bukovsky, a close friend and colleague of mine. Among the experts, he was the only one who arrived in Moscow not only with his laptop, but also with a small portable scanner. Vladimir spent the entire time in the place specially allocated for the work of experts in the centre of Moscow , where large folders containing hundreds if not thousands top-secret documents, selectively de-classified by the Russian authorities for that four-month long period of time, were brought in and taken out weekly.

Bukovsky was markedly diligent in that office. He came early in the morning and he left the last. Some people were surprised that he spent entire days there over several months. He, a chain-smoker, did not interrupt for cigarette-breaks, nor did he spend any time socialising with the others. Vladimir was overwhelmingly busy. He scanned it all.. At the time, people around him in Moscow hadn't heard about portable scanners, and nobody had any idea what he was doing until almost the end of his mission, when one of the officials realised what was going on. But it was too late by then. Between two and three thousands pages of the top -secret documents of the Soviet regime were scanned and safely moved out of Russia by Bukovsky and those people who helped him in that historical mission.

As a result, an array of the authentic documents in between 1953 and 1990 related to many activities of the USSR, including creation and support of numerous terrorist organisations world-wide, has become available to the Western public.

These documents are not simply top-secret, but many of them have three and four layers of top-secrecy: Top Secret, Of Particular Importance, A Special File, Absolutely Secret stamps were atop most of the documents scanned.

Many of these fascinating authentic documents dealt with the area they called "Palestine", from the very beginning of the creation the group of people and their terror organisations , all by the KGB, GRU and the Soviet Communist regime, from the mid-1960s , agreeing with the necessity of conducting terror acts, in writing. This goes on to systematic financing of the PLO and PFLP , equipping them with weapons, from Kalashnikovs to military speedboats, manufacturing for them false documents, organising their illegal maneuvering throughout the Middle East, and methodically organising international campaigns in their behalf.

The bunch of documents shows , for example, the Soviet patronage of Wadie Haddad, the military boss of the PFLP, the arch-terrorist who was a mastermind and the leader of hijacking of the Air France Tel-Aviv-Paris flight which evolved into Operation Entebbe.

One of the documents, a personal report by the notorious KGB boss Jury Andropov to comrade Brezhnev tells in detail about secret delivery to comrade Haddad a serious amout of foreign produced weapons, including machine-guns and revolvers with silencers, in the middle of the night in the waters of the Aden Gulf, just one month before the Haddad and his terrorist gang’s hijacking of the Air France plane in Athens before moving it first to Libya and then to Uganda where the Operation Entebbe took place.

"We have delivered 58 gun-machines, 50 revolvers including 10 with silencers, and 34.000 bullets. Only our trusted person comrade Haddad knows that the weapons come from us” - wrote Andropov to Brezhnev on May 14, 1975. The hijacking happened on June 27th, 1975.

Buk Archive Rogatchi

Photo (three documents) - Selection of the top-classified documents from the Soviet archives about organising and financing terror activities in the Middle East and Africa. (C) Vladimir Bukovsky Trust Archive. With kind permission.

There are many more documents on inventing, manufacturing, developing the myth of a non-existent 'people' and their aspired statehood, of handling , financing and providing weapons for their terror activities both in Israel and world-wide, even changing the tactics regarding the places of terror according to the needs of the Kremlin foreign policies: “Now it is more advantageous to shift the terror acts from the Western countries to inside Israel,” and "now it will be better to carry on terror acts in Lebanon and other Middle-Eastern countries, to destabilize the region,” - regularly writes the KGB boss Andropov to comrade Brezhnev through the 1970s.

There are also documents showing the Soviet plan and its methodical and demanding implementation on the systematic heavy influence of the UN stand and activities against Israel, including all crazy resolutions equating Zionism with Nazism and the like. All of it, the fruits of which we are seeing at the UN auditoriums on a daily basis today.

All those documents have been published, many of them did find their way to numerous Western governments and their agencies. It all is perfectly known to the people who lead their countries today. Or it should be known to them if they take their job and position seriously, with appropriate and expected responsibility which comes with the Presidential and Prime-Ministerial portfolios.

Buk document Rogatchi

Photo (one document). - Report by the KGB head Jury Andropov to the Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev about supplying terrorist Wadie Hadad with a specialised weapons cache a month prior to the France Air hijacking in 1975 led to the Operation Entebbe. (C). Vladimir Bukovsky Trust Archive. With kind permission.

But as we are seeing, many of them do not bother to get to know the facts. Because it is uncomfortable. And because factuality is perceived by today's Western leaders as an obstacle to their quasi-Orwellian world in which both white and black are grey, but white is certainly grey of a far deeper intensity. This morally totally corrupted world where the players certainly do not know good from evil, and importantly, do not bother to know, inevitably produces evil deeds and cheap, dangerous distortions.

This is the world of utterly pathetic characters who, for some reason known to them, enthusiastically went to repeat the most shameful episodes of the previous governments in their countries, from the screamingly unfair partition of Jewish-mandated "Palestine" a century ago, to the shame of the Munich Agreement of 1938.

Funded Hate

Practically in the same year when the documents regarding the role of the KGB in the Palestinian Arab cause became public, the European Union started to fund the Palestinian Authority. From 1993-1994 onward, over thirty years by now, the EU, the largest sponsor of Palestinian Authority, with over 53% of the all foreign income to them coming from Brussels, annually pours billions to that entity. This is in addition to previously giant support by the USA, and truly unprecedented funding by the notorious UNRWA. The European support meant for education, health and social funding.

The famous Palestinian Arab educational system is spectacular. Every single year, the EU spends several hundreds of thousands of Euros for the next report analysing simply awful textbooks used in Palestinian Arab schools. Every single year.

The findings of those reports are hilariously similar: “Virtually nothing changed in the textbooks used in the schools of the Palestinian Authority territory” , “ Very little changes have been made in the textbooks used in the Palestinian Arab schools despite the concerns and recommendations cited in the EU Commission Report in a previous year”, “ The textbooks used in the Palestinian Authority territories show no improvement of the content” - all these lines are from published EU Commission reports, year after year. 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 - everyone is welcome to have a look at the official documents of the European Union in this regard.

The textbooks in question are full of the worst possible Nazi propaganda, focused on unleashed massive hatred, and importantly - instigation to kill Jews, all of them and anywhere, not to speak about methodically cultivated hatred towards the State of Israel. And year after year, some twenty decent MEPs out of 720 of them , appeal to their decisive body, the EU Council, to stop this ridiculous, but also very dangerous funding of cultivated hate among young Palestinian Arabs.

Finally, only this year, after the Commission changed, in May 2025, it became possible for the EU to freeze some funds to the Palestinian Authority specifically intended for the textbooks which are full of incitement. We shall see how thata will be implemented and what result it will produce, if any.

But we also should bear in mind that during the past 32 years, the European taxpayers financed the horrific and totally anti-humane heavy indoctrination which has been the main matter of study among Palestinian Arab children. Some results of this vile indoctrination can be observed in many videos and records as Palestinian Arab "humanists" and their bosses are genuinely proud of their ongoing success and like to share it with the world.

The video here is just one of many telling samples. I wonder, have Mess. Macron, Starmer and Carney, along with their Spanish, Finnish and other counterparts viewed it? Maybe, Sir Starmer would even comment on this video to his own Jewish kids? They probably would be too baffled after seeing it without their daddy’s professional prosecutor explanations of who he is going to recognise as a state.

Historical Record

With all the evil those people who found themselves at the top positions at the wrong moment of modern history could not or do not want to know, and with all possible very serious, negative and unfortunate circumstances that such intended plotting might bring, the historical record about them will be emotionless and factual, as always. They will be remembered as destructive, insincere small characters, who were seeking their own personal interests, not even the benefit of their respective countries, who were using the opportunity for fairness and truth for their personal egos, who were not only ready, but who chose falsehood, and flirting with evil. They choose to pretend instead of seeing the truth, and went to bed with vicious haters and criminals against humanity of their own will and choice, without any real pressure and any real necessity. Just as Marshal Petain did 85 years ago.

When Petain made his astounding , completely unnecessary and simply unbelievably cowardice and treasonous choice , he was 85. His successor Macron did it at 47. With his comrades-in-pretension being 60 and 62. This is acceleration brought on by the internet and all our current technical might and modernity. One can call this high-speed morality-exterminating self-effect as ‘a social-media age time compression’.

