US Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, attacked the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, "So is Israel expected to surrender to Hamas and feed them despite the hostages being starved? Did Britain surrender to the Nazis and drop food to them? Have you ever heard of Dresden? If you had been the Prime Minister back then, they would be speaking German in Britain today."

Prime Minister Starmer earlier criticized the cabinet's decision to escalate the fighting: "This is a wrong decision - we call to reconsider it immediately, it will only lead to bloodshed."

How much food has Starmer and the UK sent to Gaza? The Israeli Prime Minister has already sent 2 MILLION TONS into Gaza & none of it even getting to hostages. Maybe UK PM ought to sit this one out & follow Arab League who said Hamas should disarm & release ALL hostages immediately.