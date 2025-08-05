Last Weekend Before Tu B'Av - Memorial Plantings Across Israel NOW

Four days. That's all the time left before Tu B'Av on August 9th - the last optimal window to plant memorial trees and vineyards in Israel this year. Since October 7th, 1,800 Jewish souls have been murdered, and our response is creating NEW LIFE through memorial plantings across the homeland.

Right now, memorial vineyards are being planted in real-time across Israel. This week alone: Mitzpeh Eshtemoa in the Southern Hebron Hills, between Sdeh Boaz and Neveh Daniel in Gush Etzion, near Shiloh and Shvut Rachel in the Shomron, and a massive 1,300-tree vineyard near Kever Rashbi in Meron.

The farmers are working around the clock. The land is prepared. Memorial dedications are ready for our fallen heroes like Liron Snir, Roey Guri, Yehonatan Malka, and Elyashiv Vider הי"ד.

>> For immediate memorial vineyard partnership before August 9th deadline - click here now

Memorial Vineyards Already Taking Root - 4 Days to Join

A new vineyard was just planted in Tekoa last week, right next to the olive orchard. The Adina Zehavi Vineyard near Kochav Hashachar is flourishing. IDF soldiers are fighting, protecting AND planting memorial trees simultaneously. A massive 4,000-tree vineyard just went into the ground in Tkuma.

"We cannot bring them back - but we can plant new life לעילוי נשמתם, keeping their memory alive in the soil of our homeland", explains why these aren't just agricultural projects. They're living memorials that will honor our fallen for generations.

Each memorial vineyard and orchard establishes facts on the ground that declare: Am Yisrael is here to STAY. Where terrorists brought death, we bring LIFE.

>> To plant memorial trees in the final 4 days before deadline - secure partnership here

israeltrees צילום: israeltrees

Special Matching Donor Doubles Every Memorial Tree - Expires August 9th

Order 1 memorial tree - we plant 2. Order 10 trees - we plant 20. Order 100 trees - we plant 200. Thanks to a generous matching donor, every single memorial tree ordered before Tu B'Av is DOUBLED.

This 25-year-old program has never been more urgent. Memorial plantings in Mitzpeh Eshtemoa, the Judean Mountains near Asael, the Southern Hebron Hills, and across Israel are happening now - but only for 4 more days.

The agricultural window that opens once yearly is closing fast. After August 9th, farmers must wait until next year's planting cycle.

Use promo code: FreeTree

Holy Farmers Ready to Plant Memorial Forests - Time Critical

Farmers like those planting tomorrow in Mitzpeh Eshtemoa at 4:00 PM (after the hottest part of the day) are working under constant security threats. Yakir Cohen and friends are planting memorial vineyards in Asael. Communities across the Judean Mountains, Southern Hebron Hills, and Shomron are ready to receive memorial trees.

"Bring water, we'll bring the hats" - that's the attitude of farmers who refuse to let terror win. They're creating memorial forests, vineyards, and orchards that will produce thousands of mitzvot over their lifetimes.

Every piece of fruit will be a merit לעילוי נשמת our 1,800 murdered kedoshim.

4 Days to Create Living Memorials - After Tu B'Av, Wait One Year

August 9th is Tu B'Av - the ancient festival marking the optimal agricultural timing. Trees and vines planted now can take root properly for next year's growth cycle. After this deadline, the halachic window closes until next summer.

Memorial vineyards being planted this week in multiple locations across Israel represent the last chance this year to transform tragedy into growth, death into LIFE, destruction into flourishing memorial forests.

The window that opens once yearly closes in 4 days.

>> For complete memorial tree details and immediate partnership - click here now

Plant 4 Trees | Plant 10 Trees | Plant 18 Trees | Plant 50 Trees | Plant 100 Trees

They murdered 1,800 - We're planting memorial forests across Israel - 4 DAYS LEFT!