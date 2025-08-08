The Security Cabinet meeting, which saw Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his ministers deliberating on the occupation of the Gaza Strip, concluded in the early hours of Friday morning after more than 10 hours of discussion.

The meeting ended with the approval of Netanyahu’s plan to occupy Gaza.

A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said, “The Security Cabinet has officially approved the Prime Minister’s proposal to decisively defeat Hamas. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will prepare to take control of Gaza City while simultaneously providing humanitarian aid to civilian populations in areas outside combat zones.”

The Cabinet also adopted, by a majority vote, five principles for ending the war:

1. Disarming Hamas.

2. The return of all hostages - both living and deceased.

3. Demilitarization of the Gaza Strip.

4. Israeli security control over the Gaza Strip.

5. Establishment of an alternative civilian administration, which is neither Hamas nor the Palestinian Authority.

The statement further said that an overwhelming majority of the Cabinet ministers expressed the belief that the alternative plan presented would fail to achieve the defeat of Hamas or secure the return of the hostages.

IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir expressed concerns about the plan, stating, “The lives of the hostages will be at risk if we proceed with the plan to occupy Gaza; there is no way to guarantee they won’t be harmed.”

He also outlined the potential costs, including danger to soldiers’ lives, significant attrition of forces, depletion of military equipment, and humanitarian issues.

The ministers pushed back, citing that Operation Gideon’s Chariots had not achieved its objectives. In response, Zamir said, “We have created the conditions for the return of the hostages.”

Shas chairman Aryeh Deri, though not an active minister, warned that the war was causing ongoing political damage and that the hostages would remain in danger. He urged listening to the military’s advice.

Prime Minister Netanyahu responded, “The operation is not irreversible. We are prepared to consider a pause if Hamas agrees to Israel’s conditions.” In contrast, Minister Itamar Ben Gvir asserted, “We must go all the way.”