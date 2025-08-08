Dr. Avi Perry, talk show host at Paltalk News Network (PNN)NN), is the author of "Fundamentals of Voice Quality Engineering in Wireless Networks,"and "72 Virgins," a thriller about the covert war on Islamic terror. He was a VP at NMS Communications, a Bell Laboratories - distinguished staff member and manager, as well as a delegate of the US and Lucent Technologies to the ITU—the UN International Standards body in Geneva, a professor at Northwestern University and Intelligence expert for the Israeli Government. Web site: www.aviperry.org

My good friend, who regularly reads my articles, recently shared feedback on my latest manuscript, At Any Price! Really? He argued that the recent political “tsunami” comprising major European countries and Canada now considering recognizing a Palestinian Arab state this September during the UN General Assembly conference, is a direct consequence of Netanyahu’s policies.

According to him, Netanyahu’s refusal to end the war with Hamas, his perceived policy of starving the Gazan population, as part of his genocide plan, and his abandonment of the hostages are at the core of this shift.

He essentially implied agreement with the false accusation that Netanyahu is exploiting the war for personal gain — alleging, as critics claim, that he benefits from prolonging the conflict. In short, my friend criticized Netanyahu for pursuing policies he believes damage Israel’s reputation by refusing Hamas’s demands.

In doing so, he echoed talking points from the Israeli left — many of which mirror Hamas’s blood libels and propaganda — including the grotesque lie that Israeli soldiers take pleasure in killing Palestinian Arab civilians. The Israeli left bears significant responsibility for fueling the overt antisemitism and hostility toward Israel now seen across Western governments. Their hatred for the current government drives them to amplify Hamas’s propaganda and export it globally.

And Western media and governments, eager for any “authentic” narrative, fall into the trap: “If Israelis themselves say it, it must be true.” This perverse logic legitimizes lies, emboldens Israel’s enemies, and poisons international opinion against the very state they claim to care about.

Tragically, these fabrications have been embraced by our so‑called “friends” in Europe, Canada, and Australia. Thank God, at least we still have a true friend in the White House. However, if there is truly a cause‑and‑effect relationship — that Netanyahu’s policies are somehow fueling antisemitism worldwide, now manifesting in calls to recognize a Palestinian state at the UN — then this claim deserves serious scrutiny.

When we examine the actual facts and apply simple logic, these accusations collapse under their own weight.

If the surge in overt and normalized antisemitism, the anti‑Israel demonstrations, and the accusations of “genocide” by Western governments are supposedly reactions to Israel’s policies, why did they erupt before Israel even launched its counter offensive in Gaza? What, exactly, triggered this wave of anti‑Israel actions? Was it some prophetic foresight of events yet to come? Or was it simply the long‑suppressed hatred of Jews — simmering beneath the surface — seizing the October 7 massacre as an excuse to burst forth, like seismic pressure releasing in an earthquake?

Or perhaps what we are witnessing is nothing more than a psychological phenomenon: an age‑old mental disorder called antisemitism, now accompanied by a new affliction — Netanyahu Derangement Syndrome.

there is strong evidence that open protests against Israel and overt antisemitism surged worldwide immediately after October 7, 2023, and this escalation preceded Israel’s ground invasion of Gaza (which began on October 27, 2023).

Timeline of Events

October 7, 2023 - Hamas attacks southern Israel, killing ~1,200 people, raping women, some in front of their husbands before torturing and murdering them, slaughtering babies by cutting their throats, cooking them in ovens, and taking old men and women, young and younger men and women, small children and babies as hostages—251 in total.

Data and Reports

ADL (Anti-Defamation League): Recorded a 388% increase in antisemitic incidents in the U.S. in the first two weeks after October 7 compared to the same period in 2022.

UK CST (Community Security Trust): Reported the highest-ever spike in antisemitic acts (graffiti, assaults) starting October 8, before Israeli ground operations began.

France and Germany: Governments noted dramatic increases in antisemitic vandalism and threats within days of the attack, leading to heightened security at synagogues and Jewish schools.



Why This Was Significant

The surge happened immediately after Hamas’s attack — not after Israel’s counter offensive — signaling a normalization of antisemitic rhetoric and protests framing the massacre as “resistance.”

Conclusion

So let us be clear: blaming Netanyahu for the tidal wave of antisemitism and its derivative desire to recognize a Palestinian Arab state now sweeping the globe is not just lazy thinking — it is a dangerous lie. Antisemitism did not suddenly materialize because of one Israeli leader or one military campaign. It existed long before October 7, it roared to the surface the moment Jews were butchered in their beds, and it would still be here if Israel had surrendered on October 8.

This hatred is not about policy. It is not about borders. It is not about Netanyahu. It is about the existence of a sliver of a Jewish state — about Jews daring to defend themselves, about Jews refusing to be perpetual victims. And the mobs in London, Paris, Toronto, and Sydney are not protesting “occupation” or “genocide”; they are protesting Israel’s right to exist, shouting slogans that call for its eradication from the river to the sea.

The West’s moral collapse in the face of this hatred is staggering. Governments that should know better — governments that watched six million Jews marched into gas chambers less than a century ago — now flirt with recognizing a Palestinian Arab state ruled by those who glorify that very slaughter. And they do this under the grotesque banner of “human rights,” willfully blind to the most basic right of all: the right of Jews to live in peace and safety in their ancestral homeland.

These left‑leaning governments pander shamelessly to the mob — not out of principle, but out of fear and political expedience. They bow to the loudest voices in the streets because those voices either form their electoral base, inspire the left-minded useful idiots, or intimidate the voters they depend on. In the process, they trade truth for applause, morality for populism, and abandon Israel to the mercy of those who cheer for its destruction.

And so I return to the question at the heart of my manuscript: Should Israel and its prime minister abandon its security, surrender to Hamas’s extortion, and betray the memory of those murdered on October 7 and beyond just to quiet the jeering crowds in Western capitals? Should it trade the lives of its future citizens for the approval of hypocrites who excuse terror but condemn self-defense?