המוחים מחוץ למשרד ראש הממשלה באדיבות המצלם; סטילס: יונתן זינדל, פלאש 90

Hundreds of demonstrators, together with families of hostages being held in Gaza and captivity survivors, gathered on Thursday at the Joint Square in Jerusalem outside the Prime Minister's Office, where the Security Cabinet has convened to decide on the occupation of the entire Gaza Strip.

The protestors called on the government to make a deal with the murderous Hamas terrorist group, despite the negotiations being at a stalemate, and to end the war.

"Military pressure kills the hostages," the protesters chanted.