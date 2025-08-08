Qatar and Egypt are advancing a proposal for the release of all hostages - both the living and the deceased - in one go, alongside the end of the war in Gaza and the withdrawal of IDF forces.

According to this proposal Hamas will not control Gaza, but it will continue to hold weapons - contrary to Israel's demand for complete demilitarization. According to the report, the new proposal includes the release of hostages, the establishment of a temporary Arab-Palestinian government in Gaza, and the monitoring of reconstruction works.

Hamas, which is not involved yet in the talks, is expected to oppose the disarmament. Qatar and Egypt, backed by Gulf countries, are proposing a deal for the simultaneous release of all hostages, while ending Hamas's rule in Gaza.

Israel conditions the move on complete demilitarization - a clause that could undermine the agreement. The Arab mediators are offering a framework for an agreement: the release of hostages, a ceasefire, and the establishment of an alternative government in Gaza. Hamas would agree to relinquish control - but not its weapons.

The new proposal aims to prevent "regional instability" if Israel fully occupies the strip.