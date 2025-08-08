Hamas captivity survivors and families of the hostages set up a tent on Friday evening in front of Defense Minister Israel Katz's home and held a quiet Kabbalat Shabbat alongside masses of supporters.

Captivity survivor Iair Horn said, "We missed so many Friday meals, and we're still missing them. My brother Eitan is in captivity, our friends are still in captivity. Until they all return, you can't call this Kabbalat Shabbat. I was forced to leave behind my little brother and my friends. Everyone has their own customs for Shabbat, every family has theirs - our family is completely broken, but we've become one big family. Until every one of the hostages returns, I won't have a real Shabbat meal."

Captivity survivor Ohad Ben Ami recalled, "In captivity, when Friday came, we preserved our Jewish and Israeli identity and didn't break, but we are very close to breaking point. Now is the time to take action and bring them all back. When Friday came - a special day - we received a menu of a quarter pita and a cup of water. We would make kiddush over the water and say the blessing over bread.”

He continued, “I'm here now, but the five friends I was with are still there, all 50 hostages in the tunnels. Everyone saw the videos - that's the condition of all the hostages. They don't have time.”

“The government thinks it has time - we won't sit quietly. We will take action, and we are an entire people. When we were down there, we would ask to watch television after Shabbat. Although Hamas told us the government had given up on us, we saw with our own eyes that the people had not given up on us. That's what sustained us and gave us strength," stated Ben Ami.

Einav Zangauker, mother of Matan Zangauker, said, “All of Israel wants a comprehensive deal and an end to the war, all of Israel wants to see all 49 hostages and the one remaining female captive - home. All of Israel wants to see our fighters coming home from war, our reservists who have been serving for almost two years alongside their comrades in arms, all in the name of mutual responsibility and the Zionist spirit for which the State of Israel was established. For the State of Israel to guarantee the security of its citizens, we must end this injustice that has been done to our loved ones for 22 months.”

“Everyone who eats around the Shabbat table tonight - appreciate the family members who are beside you. I would give everything to see my Matan beside me tonight at the Friday table, as would all the families of the living and fallen hostages. We didn't choose this, our loved ones didn't choose to be kidnapped. We don't want anything except for the government to listen to us, the families, to listen to the people who demand their return. Until they return, our table will not be complete,” she added.

