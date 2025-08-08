A 15-year-old who was arrested and brought for questioning at the Zvulun police station escaped from the station Friday illegally.

The youngster was arrested after being suspected of theft and participating in a brawl. Police Commissioner Danny Levy, stated that he 'regards the escape of the detainee seriously' and decided to appoint an investigating officer. Police are searching the area for the minor, and the district commander instructed to conduct a thorough investigation due to suspicion of operational failure resulting in the incident.

The police said that at the end of the investigation, the matter will be addressed according to the findings.