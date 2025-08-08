On Thursday morning, commuters in East Baltimore were shocked to discover the aftermath of a vandalism attack on Kitchen Design by Idan, an Israeli-owned kitchen renovation business.

According to a report in the Baltimore Banner, red paint covered the front door and windows of the business, and an Israeli flag outside was drenched in red, signaling yet another act of hatred aimed at the business.

Owner Idan Tzameret, who opened the business in 2018 after serving in the Israeli Defense Forces, was visibly upset by the attack but remained resolute. "The Israeli flag display, it’s not to offend people,” Tzameret told the Baltimore Banner. “I want to cheer people up. It’s for my own heart and soul. It’s not going to reach everyone’s soul, and that’s fine.”

He added that he welcomes legal demonstrations but condemned the vandalism as a “pure hate crime.”

Surveillance footage from Tzameret’s Ring doorbell captured the suspect—wearing a blue T-shirt, shorts, and Crocs—approaching the business at midnight, spraying red paint and covering the camera lens with a sticker.

Baltimore County Police responded immediately and classified the incident as a “bias related incident” for further investigation.

This was not the first time Tzameret’s business had been targeted, according to the Baltimore Banner. Over the past year, his property has seen multiple acts of vandalism, including the defacing of an Israeli flag with a swastika and posters calling for the arrest of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Despite the repeated attacks, Tzameret has only been encouraged to increase his display of Israeli flags.

"I’m very surprised it doesn’t happen more often,” he admitted, adding that his support for Israel has cost him business but it’s a “price I’m willing to pay.”

Howard Libit, Executive Director of the Baltimore Jewish Council, condemned the vandalism, saying, “If people have objections to Israel and what Netanyahu’s government is doing, let’s have a reasonable, thoughtful conversation about it. But to destroy other people’s property repeatedly is intolerable."

Tzameret, who spent his birthday cleaning up the mess left behind by the vandal, expressed his continued commitment to his cause, saying, “It’s the price I’m willing to pay.”