Jonathan Urich attacked the article published about him in the Yedioth Ahronoth daily on the X platform, calling it "distorted, false, misleading, and one-sided." According to Urich, he chose not to respond to the publication "because unlike others, I do not intend to disrupt judicial proceedings. That’s how I’ve acted from day one."

Urich added: "Nonsense. Complete fake. So much fake that Bennett the liar is riding on. A person who for the first time in the state’s history formed a government with the Muslim Brotherhood is lecturing me about World Cup campaigns. May he be healthy and I wish him all the best."

He went on to claim: "Details were published today in Yedioth Achronoth that were not presented to me at all during the investigations. I was arrested twice just because they want to prevent the Prime Minister from having the authority and responsibility to appoint a head for the Shin Bet."

He added, "The only true thing in this article is the picture of me with the Prime Minister whom I miss and love very much for his contribution to the state and its future, and for being who he is: Bibi."

Urich referred to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and said: "The left are jealous because they wanted him on their side. For most Israeli citizens, he is a giant leader like no other. For me, he is family."

At the end, he wrote to Netanyahu: "Be strong and courageous, don't be afraid and don't be scared. Complete the mission in Gaza - the elimination of Hamas and the release of all our hostages, as you told us from day one. There is not and there will not be any Hamas. There will be nothing less than a complete victory. Don't take notice of those who put you down. Go with all your strength and save Israel. An entire nation is standing behind you. Me too. Even from a distance."