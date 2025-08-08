The IDF on Thursday struck and eliminated a senior Syrian terrorist near Beqaa, Lebanon.

The strike, carried out with the direction of ISA intelligence, targeted terrorist Muhammad Wishah “Abu Khali,” a senior Syrian terrorist in the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PLFP) in Syria.

Abu Khali was responsible for coordinating with other terrorist organizations, strengthening ties and coordination with the Shiite axis, and recently operated to advance military operations against Israeli targets.

Abu Khali was appointed as head of the terrorist organization's Military-Security Department in Syria, after Shantal Al Aal, his predecessor, was eliminated in a hideout in Beirut in September 2024.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PLFP) is a long-standing terrorist organization with a history of carrying out various terrorist attacks against Israeli’s in Israel and around the world.

Following the strike, the IDF stressed that it will continue operating "to eliminate every threat posed to the citizens of Israel."