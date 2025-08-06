Danny Elgarat, whose brother Itzik was kidnapped to Gaza and murdered by Hamas terrorists, revealed that the IDF managed to retrieve a message from his brother from the period leading up to his death in captivity.

Five months ago, Itzik's body was returned to Israel, and he was laid to rest in his kibbutz, Nir Oz. Today, Danny received the news that the IDF had a video of his brother from the period before his death.

"We were called today by intelligence and were told that they managed to bring materials in which we can see Itzik in a video. We went and saw it. Finally, we got a sign of life, after two years. A sign of life from the dead," Danny Elgarat told Ynet.

He added, "Itzik was very emaciated, very frightened, very confused. I could see in his eyes that he understood that he probably wouldn't make it out of there alive. A feeling of betrayal. He begged for his life in the video. He said he wanted to return and that he missed his family."

"I watched the video together with my children, and we were shocked. This is one of the hardest and most complex days. We waited so long for this — to see Itzik alive, but not after he’s dead. At least today, I felt like I closed a small circle. I saw in his eyes that he was speaking to us," he concluded.