ישיבת הגולן חוגגים את חיסול הנייה צילום: ישי יהושע

Following the elimination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and of Hezbollah's number 2, Fuad Shukr, near Beirut in Lebanon, students at various yeshivas broke out in song and dance.

Students from the Yeshivat Hagolan hesder yeshiva danced with students from the Morasha yeshiva, who were visiting as part of their annual trip.

Students at the Yeshivat Hakotel hesder yeshiva also celebrated the eliminations, breaking out in song following the conclusion of daily prayers.

תלמידי ישיבת הכותל חוגגים צילום: חופשי

At the Har Bracha Yeshiva, when Shukr's death became known, students set up refreshments and sang songs.