Students from Yeshivat Hakotel's hesder program visited prisoners at the Tsalmon Prison ahead of Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year), together with their teacher, Rabbi Gadi Shalvin.

During their visit to the prison, the students met the prison commanders and the prisoners, and sat together with them for a Torah class focused on the topic of repentance.

Prior to the class, the yeshiva students paired up with the prisoners and learned Torah, and afterwards they danced together and prayed for a better year - a year in which the prisoners would be able to rebuild themselves for a better future.

The prisoners were moved to tears by the visit, and said that the yeshiva students had given them hope for a better future.

Following the visit, Rabbi Shalvin said, "The connection between the students and the prisoners was very special and moving, a special opportunity to look inwards with a new and different perspective, to engage and meet with the world of repentance, with the complexity and depth from a completely different perspective, a perspective which lifts us to a new level of repentance."