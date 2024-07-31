The Hamas terrorist organization announced on Wednesday morning that the organization's leader, Ismail Haniyeh, was eliminated in the Iranian capital of Tehran.

Earlier, media outlets in Iran, citing the Revolutionary Guards, reported that Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were killed in an attack on the home in which they were staying in Tehran.

Saudi media reported that Haniyeh was killed in his bedroom by a precision-guided missile that was launched towards him at 2:00 a.m. Tehran time.

Haniyeh was visiting Tehran in order to take part in the swearing-in ceremony of the new Iranian President, which took place on Tuesday.

In a statement, Hamas blamed Israel for the elimination, saying, "The Islamic resistance movement Hamas mourns its leader Ismail Haniyeh, who died as a result of a treacherous Zionist raid on his residence in Tehran, after participating in the swearing-in ceremony of the new Iranian president."

Hamas political bureau member Mousa Abu Marzouq commented on the elimination of Haniyeh, and said that "the assassination of Commander Ismail Haniyeh is a cowardly act and will not go unanswered."

During the visit to Tehran, Haniyeh met with Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, among others.

Unlike Hamas, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards did not point an accusing finger at Israel for the elimination and would only say, "We are investigating the scope of the elimination of Haniyeh in Tehran and will announce the results of the investigation later."

Israel has not commented on the reports thus far.

The announcement that Haniyeh had been eliminated came hours after the IDF confirmed that in a targeted, intelligence-based elimination, Israeli Air Force fighter jets eliminated the Hezbollah terrorist organization's most senior military commander and the head of its Strategic Unit, Fuad Shukr "Sayyid Muhsan", in the area of Beirut.

Fuad served as Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah's right-hand man and was Nasrallah's adviser for planning and directing wartime operations, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.

Fuad Shukr has directed Hezbollah's attacks on the State of Israel since October 8th, and he was the commander responsible for the murder of the 12 children in Majdal Shams in northern Israel on Saturday evening, as well as the killing of numerous Israelis and foreign nationals over the years, the statement continued.

IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said following the elimination of Shukr , "We eliminated the most senior commander in Hezbollah - Nasrallah's right-hand man. We will not allow harm to civilians, and Hezbollah activity near the border. We do not seek a war, but we are well prepared for it. Hezbollah is dragging Lebanon into escalation."

"We have scenarios for all the arenas and all the events, our preparedness is very high, and there is no need to provide any more details to our enemy," he added.