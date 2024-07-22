Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet US President Joe Biden at the White House this week as planned, despite Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race, a person familiar with Biden’s schedule told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly, said the exact timing of the meeting has not been established because Biden is recovering from COVID-19.

Netanyahu, who is set to address US Congress next Wednesday, had been scheduled to meet Biden on Monday, but the President entered isolation on Wednesday evening after testing positive for COVID-19 .

White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said last week that Biden is still expected to meet with Netanyahu when he visits Washington, but it will depend on his recovery from COVID-19.

During the visit to Washington, He is also expected to meet with Vice President Kamala Harris, who is now seeking the Democratic Party’s nomination.

An official in Netanyahu’s office confirmed that the Prime Minister was set to travel to Washington, as scheduled, on Monday. The official also spoke on condition of anonymity pending a formal announcement.