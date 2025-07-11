The Israel Dog Unit (IDU), a nonprofit specializing in working dogs, is leading a large-scale search this week for Yoram Hillel Fliter, who has been missing since the October 7th massacre.

Dozens of volunteers from the Shiloh region, along with coordinators from the Bnei Akiva youth movement’s Jerusalem district, joined the mission. The effort was focused on a densely overgrown area near the Beit HaBad parking area on Route 375 in the Mateh Yehuda region — the last known location of Fliter, who was 31 at the time of his disappearance. His car and prepaid bus card were both discovered in that area. After about

According to the IDU, the volunteers are combing through caves, pits, and thorny thickets in an effort to find any trace of Fliter, whose disappearance has remained a mystery for nearly two years.

IDU director Yekutiel Ben-Yaakov expressed deep appreciation for the widespread participation in the search effort:

"We thank the many residents from Judea and Samaria and the Bnei Akiva movement for joining this crucial mission. It’s incredibly moving to see this nationwide mobilization to bring Yoram Hillel Fliter home. The people of Israel do not leave any missing person behind. We hope and pray this mystery will soon be solved."

The Israel Dog Unit is calling on the public to continue sharing Yoram’s photo and story.