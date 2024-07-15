Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to meet US President Joe Biden at the White House on July 22, two days before his address to a joint session of Congress, an Israeli official said on Sunday, according to JNS.

The meeting will mark the first time Biden has hosted Netanyahu at the White House since Netanyahu returned to office following the 2022 election.

The two leaders last met in October, when Biden visited Israel in the aftermath of Hamas’ October 7 attack on southern Israel.

On Friday, Channel 12 News reported that the Prime Minister's Office has received confirmation from the White House that Netanyahu and Biden would meet during Netanyahu’s visit to Washington and that the sides are still working on the details of the meeting.

A source told CNN last week that Biden and Netanyahu are expected to meet in Washington while Netanyahu is there for the Congress speech.