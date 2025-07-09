A delivery that consisted of dozens of D9 bulldozers and other equipment for the IDF's Ground Forces were received and unloaded on Wednesday at the Haifa Port as part of a joint operation led by a Ministry Defense procurement delegation in the United States, the IDF's Planning Wing, and the Procurement Directorate's unit for international transport.

MoD Director-General Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Baram received the delivery at the Haifa Port. The equipment was loaded onto dozens of trucks belonging to the transport unit in the "Emun" Directorate and the IDF Technological and Logistics Directorate, and taken to be equipped with armor.

Since the war began, 100,000 tons of military equipment have arrived in Israel on 870 flights and 144 ships, in what is the largest airbridge in the nation's history.

According to the Director General of the Ministry of Defense, "The shipment of the D9 bulldozers is part of a broad force buildup effort, involving munitions and weaponry worth billions of shekels, which the US administration has approved and the Ministry of Defense has procured and transported to Israel. In recent weeks, we have received numerous cargo ships and planes in the country."

He added: "We must continue intensifying the force buildup to support all the IDF's needs in this war and to prepare for the decade ahead."