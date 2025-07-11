Channel 12 News reporter Almog Boker on Friday morning expressed his dissatisfaction with the IDF's conduct, highlighting the lack of lessons learned from recent incidents in Gaza, which continue to result in harm to soldiers operating in the Hamas-controlled enclave.

"The kidnapping attempt incident in which Master Sergeant (Res.) Abraham Azulay, may his memory be a blessing, fell, teaches us again: Our forces are fighting with all their might, but the IDF is not learning from its mistakes," Boker wrote on X.

He added, "How can it be that after the PUMA incident, where we lost seven soldiers and saw how terrorists boarded the armored personnel carrier and threw an explosive inside without anyone noticing, a combat operator in Khan Yunis operates without close protection? There are no forces to spot the terrorists running toward him, approaching the reservist until they stand next to him when he's already lifeless. The terrorists had so much time that in the end, they managed to escape. Yes, this is a war, and there are painful costs, but the findings on the ground and the testimonies of the soldiers show that more can be done to minimize casualties."

Boker emphasized that some operations should not be conducted if the proper security measures are not in place for the troops. "If there are no means to neutralize explosives, then the operation can be postponed for 24 hours. Beit Hanoun will wait. If you send a combat operator to destroy buildings, secure him, and constantly scan the area from the air to ensure that terrorists are not emerging from tunnel shafts."

"Hamas’s methods of operation do not change, and we have all the means to study them and prepare for the next time: five divisions operating simultaneously, technological means, and clear guidance from the Air Force commander in every situation assessment: 'Make sure nothing is missing for the troops maneuvering in Gaza. What they ask for, give them,'" Boker concluded.