US President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House confirmed on Wednesday evening after CNN and other media outlets reported the diagnosis.

Word of the diagnosis came approximately an hour and a half before Biden was expected to speak at the UnidosUS conference in Las Vegas.

“I was just on the phone with President Biden. And he shared his deep disappointment at not being able to join us this afternoon. The President has been at many events as we all know and he just tested positive for COVID,” Janet Murguía, president and CEO of UnidosUS, told attendees.

The President’s doctor said Biden has received his first dose of Paxlovid, and will be self-isolating at his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

“The President presented this afternoon with upper respiratory symptoms, to include rhinorrhea (runny nose) and non-productive cough, with general malaise,” a note from Biden’s doctor provided by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

“He felt okay for his first event of the day, but given that he was not feeling better, point of care testing for COVID-19 was conducted, and the results were positive for the COVID-19 virus,” added the doctor.

At this stage, it is unclear whether Biden’s isolation will force a cancellation of his meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which is scheduled to take place this coming Monday, July 22.