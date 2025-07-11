In a determined operation over the course of 24 hours, ten families established a new settlement point in the Galilee. This is a temporary site set up until the establishment of the Ramat Arbel settlement.

The temporary site began operating in response to repeated attempts by Arab clans to seize State lands, and it acted as a catalyst for the government's decision to establish a Jewish settlement in the area.

The settlers announced that the purpose of their move to the land is to implement the government's July 2023 decision to establish the Ramat Arbel settlement.

The Nachala movement stated: "The establishment of Ramat Arbel marks a new era in the Galilee - an era of building, hope, and the return of Zionist settlement to the northern landscape of the State of Israel. This move is the practical implementation of a government decision, and we call on the public to join and strengthen us."

In Ramat Arbel's WhatsApp groups, it was written: "We are happy to share, in Operation Wall and Tower 2025, that 10 residential buildings with families were established on state land at a site where the government can immediately approve a temporary site as a base for the government's approval to establish the Ramat Arbel settlement in the Lower Galilee."

"Dozens of people and families participated in the exciting construction. Among the trucks that brought and unloaded buildings, people worked on the site, set up facilities, arranged an eruv for Shabbat, opened doors and windows, installed stairs, and more. The sounds of welding and hammering echoed in the pleasant air under the moonlight... 'Up we go, for we can.'"