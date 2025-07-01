The United States on Monday announced its approval of a substantial $510 million sale of advanced bomb guidance kits and associated support to Israel, AFP reported.

This critical military assistance follows Israel's significant expenditure of munitions during its recent conflict with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) issued a statement confirming the proposed sale, underscoring its strategic importance.

"The proposed sale will enhance Israel's capability to meet current and future threats by improving its ability to defend Israel's borders, vital infrastructure, and population centers," the DSCA stated.

Emphasizing the enduring strategic alliance between the two nations, the agency added, "The United States is committed to the security of Israel, and it is vital to US national interests to assist Israel to develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defense capability."

The US State Department has already given its clearance for the potential transaction, and the DSCA has formally notified the US Congress, which is now tasked with the final authorization of the deal, according to AFP.

This development follows Israel’s Operation Rising Lion in Iran, which directly targeted Iranian nuclear facilities, key scientific personnel, and high-ranking military officials.

US President Donald Trump later authorized US strikes against Iranian nuclear sites as part of Operation Midnight Hammer.

Trump said at a White House press conference on Friday that he would “absolutely” consider bombing Iranian nuclear sites again if he thought it necessary.

“Sure, without question, absolutely - it has to be unbelievable,” the President told reporters when asked specifically if he would consider bombing Iran if future intelligence reports offered a concerning conclusion on its enrichment of uranium.

Trump also said he does not believe that Iran can “go back into nuclear anytime soon” following US strikes on its nuclear facilities.

At the same time, he also said Iran wants to meet with the US for talks on its nuclear program, echoing recent comments from his Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, who said that the US and Iran are already in the early stages of renewed discussions over Iran’s nuclear program.