US President Joe Biden on Sunday announced his decision to drop out of the US presidential race, allowing his party to select another candidate to face off against former US President Donald Trump in November.

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President," Biden wrote in a letter. "And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term."

"I will speak to the Nation later this week in more detail about my decision."

Biden also thanked US Vice President Kamala Harris for "being an extraordinary partner" in his work, and thanked the American people "for the faith and trust" they placed in him.

"I believe today what I always have: that there is nothing America can't do - when we do it together. We just have to remember we are the United States of America."

Following his announcement, Biden endorsed his current Vice President, Kamala Harris, to replace him as the Democratic candidate for presidency.