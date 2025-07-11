A battalion commander deployed in the Gaza Strip addressed his soldiers in a message following apparent dissatisfaction within the unit over their assignment to oversee the transfer of humanitarian aid into the region.

The message, published by journalist Amit Segal, revealed the commander's understanding of the emotional toll the mission has taken on his troops. "I find it appropriate to address every soldier in the battalion as we received the humanitarian aid mission," he wrote. "I fully share the feelings - this mission creates difficult emotions and dilemmas. It’s hard to ignore the fact that we are giving food to our enemies."

The commander admitted he personally opposes the assignment, stating that it was not something he or his troops wanted. "We did not want this mission and hoped not to receive it at all. I too personally really don't like it," he said. "But from the moment we were ordered to the mission, we align and carry out orders while prioritizing the safety of our forces above all."

He concluded by reminding his soldiers of their broader duty: "We are here for the sake of the people of Israel, for our future in this place. In a well-functioning society, we carry out what our military and political leaders tasked us with."