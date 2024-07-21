US Vice President Kamala Harris issued a statement on Sunday, after President Joe Biden announced that he was withdrawing from the Presidential race ahead of the November election.

In her statement, Harris thanked Biden for endorsing her and declared her intention to win the Democratic Party’s nomination.

"On behalf of the American people, I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as President of the United States and for his decades of service to our country. His remarkable legacy of accomplishment is unmatched in modern American history, surpassing the legacy of many Presidents who have served two terms in office," she said.

"It is a profound honor to serve as his Vice President, and I am deeply grateful to the President, Dr. Biden, and the entire Biden family. I first came to know President Biden through his son Beau. We were friends from our days working together as Attorneys General of our home states. As we worked together, Beau would tell me stories about his Dad. The kind of father-and the kind of man-he was. And the qualities Beau revered in his father are the same qualities, the same values, I have seen every single day in Joe's leadership as President: His honesty and integrity. His big heart and commitment to his faith and his family. And his love of our country and the American people," added Harris.

"With this selfless and patriotic act, President Biden is doing what he has done throughout his life of service: putting the American people and our country above everything else," she stated.

"I am honored to have the President's endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination. Over the past year, I have traveled across the country, talking with Americans about the clear choice in this momentous election. And that is what I will continue to do in the days and weeks ahead. I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party-and unite our nation-to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda."

"We have 107 days until Election Day. Together, we will fight. And together, we will win," concluded the Vice President.

Biden had earlier on Sunday announced his decision to drop out of the US presidential race, allowing his party to select another candidate to face off against former US President Donald Trump in November.

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President," Biden wrote in a letter. "And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term."

Following his announcement, Biden endorsed Harris to replace him as the Democratic candidate for the presidency.

Trump told CNN, a short while after Sunday’s announcement, that he thinks it will be easier to defeat Harris than Biden.

Trump was asked whether he was surprised by Biden's decision, to which he replied that "he should never have been there in the first place."

“He should have stayed in his basement," Trump said.