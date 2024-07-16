Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs believes that the coalition has overcome its disagreements and achieved a breakthrough on the Draft Law, Kan Reshet Bet reported Tuesday morning.

The report also said that Fuchs' estimate is based on talks held by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with MK Yuli Edelstein, head of the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, as well as with other Likud MKs.

Last month, the Supreme Court unanimously decided that there is no legal framework to allow the IDF not to draft haredi yeshiva students.

In its ruling, the court said, "At this time, there is no legal framework which allows differentiation between yeshiva students and others who are eligible for enlistment."