Rabbi Moshe Hillel Hirsch, a prominent Lithuanian-haredi leader, on Sunday morning visited Military Prison 10 to meet with yeshiva students who were arrested over the weekend for refusing to comply with their draft orders.

Accompanying Rabbi Hirsch on the visit were Rabbi Abraham Salim and Rabbi Moshe Maya of the Shas party's Council of Torah Sages.

The visit was approved as an exception by the IDF, which typically requires an eight-day waiting period following an arrest. The IDF explained that the visit was special, intended to ensure that religious conditions were met, including kosher food and prayer time.

Before the visit, Rabbi Hirsch met with Rabbi Dov Lando in Jerusalem, where they discussed proposals for additional protest actions in the ongoing battle against Haredi enlistment. The proposals, according to Rabbi Lando's office, were forwarded for review by professional authorities.

The three yeshiva students were arrested after receiving draft orders and refusing to report to the Draft Office.