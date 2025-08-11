The Shas party on Monday responded to complaints that party leader Aryeh Deri called for draft evasion, calling it a "false libel."

In a statement, Shas explained that Deri had offered words of encouragement to Jerusalem yeshiva students aged 15-16. During this speech, Deri stressed that Torah learning is the foundation of the Jewish people's spiritual and security existence.

The statement also said that as a veteran member of Israel's Diplomatic-Security Cabinet, Deri works for Israel's security and to protect the lives of IDF soldiers.

"The Shas party acts in accordance with the teachings of the late Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, who condemned harm to Torah learners and valued and blessed IDF soldiers," it added.

Last week, Deri told students of the Shaar Hamelech Yeshiva last week, "G-d forbid, let no one here — especially in such a time when the Jewish people are in a state of war, may G-d protect us — think that maybe we need to reconsider, perhaps we should do something else, perhaps we should contribute, Heaven forbid."

Deri then clarified his stance on the role of yeshiva students, saying, "It is you, the Torah learners, who bear the burden."