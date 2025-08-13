El Al is pushing back against the Transport Ministry's plan to allow Hungarian budget airline Wizz Air to open a permanent operational base in Israel—an initiative expected to drive down airfares by increasing competition.

In a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Transport Minister Miri Regev, El Al called the proposal “an extreme step” and “a dangerous precedent.” The letter, signed by El Al’s CEO and board chair, argues that the move would significantly harm Israeli airlines and could jeopardize national security and passenger safety on routes to and from Israel.

El Al claims that domestic carriers face heavier economic and security obligations compared to foreign airlines, which benefit from certain exemptions. This, the company says, creates an uneven playing field and undermines the local aviation industry. It also pointed out that foreign airlines have suspended flights to Israel during emergencies, while Israeli carriers maintained international operations.

The proposed plan would allow Wizz Air to station crews in Israel, operate more flights, and cut operational costs. It’s part of a broader push by Minister Regev to reform and liberalize the aviation sector.

El Al warned that adding another base at Ben Gurion Airport would worsen slot shortages and impact local carriers’ access, due to limited airport capacity and international regulations.

Wizz Air’s CEO is expected to visit Israel next month to advance discussions with local authorities.

Responding to the criticism, the Transport Ministry said it is conducting a comprehensive review under Minister Regev’s direction. “We aim to improve service for citizens, boost competition, and reduce prices,” the ministry stated. “The review considers all professional and economic factors, including impacts on consumers, pricing, competition, and Israeli airline operations. A final decision will be made after thorough evaluation and consultations with all relevant stakeholders.”