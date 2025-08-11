Dozens of representatives from haredi yeshivas and communities from all over Israel gathered Sunday in Jerusalem for the founding meeting of the "Magen Umoshia" center, established to provide assistance to yeshiva students who have received arrest warrants.

The meeting discussed ways to provide help to the draft-evading yeshiva students.

A banner displayed on stage made the purpose of the gathering clear: "A gathering of emissaries of the holy courts at the forefront of the battle for the soul of the nation."

The head of the new center former Mayor of Elad Yisrael Porush, presented the organization's goals and departments to those in attendance.

"The center will operate a professional guidance system for yeshiva students, provide legal and emotional support for every detainee, assist affected families, run a 24/7 emergency hotline, and lead public activities in accordance with the instructions of Torah leaders," he said.

In a Monday morning interview with Kol Barama Radio, Porush explained that the haredi community is going through a challenging period and that there is no certainty about how the situation will evolve.

He promised that every yeshiva student who is arrested will receive full assistance, regardless of affiliation or political party. "This is not a matter of party or hasidic sect — we will help everyone," he clarified.

"The center will operate a phone line to respond to emergencies and post-arrest cases, provide legal advice and support for parents, as well as emotional support for the victims."

Porush emphasized that at the critical moment, the haredi world will unite in the battle for the Torah world, and that all of world Jewry is pained by the current situation.